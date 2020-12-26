The Details

Kimball worked with JamesAllen.com to find the perfect ring and add personal touches, including, “Miss Kimball” engraved on the bottom.

“Their process made the difference and making the ring special for her, me telling them about her, and you know, it really pumps you up,” he explained. “It’s a lot better than just walking into a store and saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll take that.’ It was really special and unique and built for [her]. I encourage anyone that really doesn’t have an idea of what is meant for their person to go with them.”