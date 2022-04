March 2022

“This guy truly doesn’t get enough credit for putting up with my s—t,” she gushed via Instagram. “He came into my life during the most difficult season I’ve ever faced and hasn’t wavered. I’ve tried to push him away more times than I can count, but he’s stuck through it all. Maybe once we’re on the other side of it I’ll write a book to explain, but for now here’s some genuine soft smiles.”