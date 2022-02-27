Nacho Average Bach

What do the grooms think about the Sin City party? The brides say their hockey playing husbands-to-be were “so supportive!”

The sisters continued, “They both encouraged us to just enjoy these moments because you will only get to do this ONCE! So we had a professional photographer (@bethanypaigephoto) for the weekend to capture all the moments so we could stay off our phones and just be present to enjoy this time with all of our friends!”

The bachelor parties, however, haven’t been planned since Oula and Karlsson are still in hockey season, but the brides want their fiancés to have just as much fun they did. “They are both away from their friends for most of the year since their careers have taken them away from home so we hope they get the chance to celebrate and bond with their friends once they are reunited!” they said.