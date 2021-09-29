Thankful for the Journey

The Washington native shared footage ahead of her Bachelor journey via Instagram in September 2021, before noting her gratitude for the reality series that gave her close friendships with her fellow contestants and even a fiancé.

“I really can’t grasp that it was exactly 12 months ago that I left for The Bachelor,” she captioned her post. “I had no idea how quickly life was going to change in such a short amount of time. I’m thankful for @bacheloretteabc and all it has provided. … I am thankful for @blakemoynes. I left a year ago in search of love. And because of him, the fight, the sadness, the tears, the pain … it was all worth it as it led me to him. The first few months of our relationship was unnatural but we made the most of every secret moment we were able to spend together.”

She continued, “We supported each other while watching back my many relationships. We made it out at the end of it all, stronger [and] happier than ever. Now our real life together can begin. It will have its own challenges as we relearn what our new norm gets to be but I’m ready. Ready for this next chapter. 💕”