Trying to Moving On

Nearly one week after the split, Katie got emotional as she addressed their breakup via Instagram. “People have questioned, like, the authenticity of the love and the relationship and for those people passing judgment, like, I can only hope to be so lucky as you to find a forever love on the first time, you know?” she said in October 2021. “Ending a relationship isn’t something new … I think Blake and I were very fortunate enough to recognize things early and made the best decision for us that [comes] with its own challenges, like, we are still processing a lot of waves of emotions.”

Blake, for his part, thanked his newfound “social family” for their support after revealing he was leaning on his friends and pets after the split.

“When times are really tough and things just aren’t going the way you had hoped.. it’s always the same ‘gang’ that gets ya back on your feet. Feels good to start getting back into the swing of things,” he wrote via Instagram. “But, as much as I do lean on my human / furr fam at times like this, I really do have to acknowledge you all, my new found [SIC] social family for all the love, support, encouragement and even patience over the past week.”