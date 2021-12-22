Shutting Down Those Red Flag Concerns

Nayte took to social media to call out “the edit” that his relationship received throughout season 18 after viewers watched him pop the question on screen.

“Thank you for seeing past what people have always seemed to get stuck on when it comes to me. My whole life people have taken one look at me and thought they had me all figured out,” he captioned an Instagram post in December 2021. “Maybe it’s the tattoos and piercings. Maybe it’s the way I carry myself. Maybe it’s as silly as my height or as ignorant as the color of my skin. Maybe it’s how awful I am at expressing myself or how gosh darn awkward I almost always am.”

The Bachelorette contestant credited his fiancée for embracing his true identity, despite fans’ opinions that he was a “walking red flag.” He continued, “But you, Michelle, you saw me for me from the very first night, and I will always always always love and appreciate you for that.”

He concluded: “All in all, Michelle, you’re all I see, you’re all I’ve ever wanted, and you’re all I’ll ever want. Thank you for being you and thank you for being the one to unlock my hearts potential. I can’t get enough of living this dream come true with you.”