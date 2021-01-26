His Dad’s Support

Clark’s dad shared his side of the story during a deleted scene on the hometown dates of The Bachelorette.

“I remember every detail about that day. It’s embedded in my mind. Phone rings and it’s the lady from Pennsauken police that they had arrested you and I said, ‘Can you hold him?’” Dough Clark recalled. “And I got in the car and it was the longest ride, which is only 10 minutes. But, for me, it was the longest ride because I was so afraid. That’s where we were with you in that point in time. And I’ll never forget this as long as I live: I looked at you, and I said, ‘It’s time to go home.’”

Zac called the moment “the beginning of a rebirth.”

He explained: “When you put your arm on my arm, when you said, ‘Son, we’re going home,’ and here I am strung out on every drug under the sun — and you put your arm on my arm and said, ‘Son, we’re going home,’ I said nothing,” he said. “But I [felt] something leave me. It’s like that moment of clarity or whatever it is. That’s a day I’ll never forget.”