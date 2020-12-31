Zac Clark Addresses Speculation He Drank on ‘The Bachelorette’

Setting the record straight. Zac Clark opened up about his sobriety — and shut down speculation he was drinking on The Bachelorette — during a joint interview with fiancée Tayshia Adams.

“No, there was no drinking on the show. Sober to me means no drugs, no alcohol, no nothing since August of 2011,” the 36-year-old addiction specialist said on the “Clickbait” podcast on Thursday, December 31. “And I gotta say, you know, everyone who worked on the show, anytime there was a toast, there was someone with an apple cider sparkling …”

Adams, 30, then injected. “Or even ginger ale at times,” she said. “But, like, regardless, who’s going to claim that they’re sober and then when it comes to a toast, be like, ‘Just one glass of champagne!’”

Clark went on to reveal that Adams opting out of drinking during one of the post-rose ceremony toasts was the moment he knew she was serious about him.

“The guy came out with the tray of champagne and there was four champagnes and one apple cider and she looks at him and she goes, ‘No, I’m drinking apple cider with him tonight,’” he said. “And I said, ‘What?!’ She made the guy go back, get an apple cider while all these people are waiting. So, she was on team Clarky that day, and that’s when I knew.”

Adams and Clark got engaged during the December 22 finale of season 16 of The Bachelorette. During the season, he was candid about his past substance abuse issues, revealing his first marriage ended after he got a DUI. His ex-wife, Jennifer Stanley-George, however, told Us Weekly exclusively that she doesn’t “even remember” his arrest.

“He lied to me about it for years. Our entire relationship he lied to me about his drug use. I mean, I didn’t know. I was very naive,” she said. “He needed to go [get clean] for himself, not for me. And I think at that point, if we had stayed together, he would have been doing it for me.”

Adams and Clark are currently living in his New York City home after spending the holidays with his family in New Jersey. The twosome plan to split their time on the East and West coasts.

No worries at all [about living bicoastal],” Adams told Us after the finale. “We’re ready.”

Clark added, “It’s [all] excitement right now, for sure.”