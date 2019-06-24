La dolce vita! Barack and Michelle Obama enjoyed a boat ride on Lake Como with George and Amal Clooney on Sunday, June 23. Photos from the excursion show the couples zipping across the Northern Italian lake, close to where the Clooneys have a villa, before disembarking onto shore.

The former U.S. president wore a dark gray suit for the occasion, while the Catch-22 actor wore a suit of a lighter shade of gray. Michelle donned a white blouse and black trousers, and Amal opted for a floor-length floral dress.

It is believed the Clooneys and the Obamas were headed to a charity dinner for The Clooney Foundation for Justice, which the Clooneys founded to “[advocate] for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.”

The two couples go way back: George hosted a $40,000-a-plate fundraiser for Barack at his Los Angeles home in 2012, for example, during which Barack revealed that Shepard Fairey’s famous “Hope” poster was based off a photo from an event both men attended. “People don’t realize that the photograph of me is actually me sitting next to George,” Barack told guests at the event.

“This is the first time that George Clooney has actually been Photoshopped out of a picture,” he quipped at the time. “Never happened before, [will] never happen again.”

The politician heaped more praise on the Ocean’s 11 actor at the same fundraiser, saying, “We raised a lot of money because everybody loves George. They like me, they love him. And rightfully so.”

Years later, during a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Michelle joked that George was her “freebie.”

Even aside from their outing with the Clooneys, June has been a celebratory month for Barack and Michelle: They attended the high school graduation ceremony for their 18-year-old daughter, Sasha, on June 9, along with their other daughter, 20-year-old Malia.

Scroll down for more photos of the Obamas and the Clooneys in Italy.