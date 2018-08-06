In good company! Jennifer Aniston paid a visit to pals George and Amal Clooney and spent the night at their Italian villa on Saturday, August 4.

The 49-year-old We’re the Millers actress was joined by Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, while taking a break from filming the comedy nearby in Italy.

An onlooker told Us Weekly that the actress enjoyed some poolside time with the Clooneys as well as other friends. They also had dinner al fresco and according to the onlooker, “were laughing a lot, listening to music and singing together.”

Aniston beamed as she left the Clooneys’ on Sunday, August 5. She sported a brown and black fedora and sunglasses and was surrounded by her bodyguards while getting into a car.

The outing comes less than one week after Aniston opened up in an interview for the first time about her split from Justin Theroux earlier this year.

The Break-Up star debunked rumors that have been swirling since she and the 46-year-old actor announced their separation.

“It’s pretty crazy. The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career,’” she told InStyle.

“Or that I’m sad and heartbroken,” she added. “First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”

Aniston and Theroux released a statement to Us Weekly in February revealing they were pulling the plug on their marriage after nearly two-and-a-half years.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the statement read. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship … Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Meanwhile, a source told Us last month that Aniston is getting back in the dating game but that “it’s very hush-hush.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!