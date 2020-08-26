The dogs of Bachelor Nation! Becca Kufrin, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Becca Tilley got together for the most adorable puppy play date.

Bristowe, 35, documented the lead up to the paw-fect gathering across her Instagram Stories. She shared a video from her the ride over, in which her pup Ramen — whom she shares with her boyfriend, Jason Tartick — is featured in the vehicle’s back seat.

“Ramen and I are going for a little play date! Aren’t we?” the Dew Edit founder said on Tuesday, August 25. “We are! Stay tuned to see who his doggy date’s with: his two new girlfriends!”

Kufrin, 30, and Tilley, 31, later posted the same pics of the trio’s pups and a group shot of the gals posing together. “But who had more fun?” the B Label designer captioned her post, while the “Scrubbing In” podcast host wrote alongside her own, “Choose your squad – 1 or 2.”

Tilley also posted a hilariously sweet video of the ladies trying to get their three pups to sit, which she captioned: “Phoebe doing her best to disrespect me in front of the others 😑 .”

Before posting pics of the play date, Kufrin uploaded a selfie to Instagram alongside her Corgi named Minno. “Finding the light ✨,” she wrote, fueling ongoing rumors of her split from her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen.

Bristowe and Tartick, 31, revealed that they rescued their Golden Retriever, Ramen, in June 2019. Months later, the duo announced that they had adopted a second pup named Pinot.

“I was so worried how Ramen would react… But let me tell you… You will see through my stories that these pups took to each other RIGHT away. They snuggle, and don’t leave each other’s side,” she wrote via Instagram that December. “Pinot is a big mushy sweet heart who is some how more cuddly than Ramen. He’s got the SOFTEST coat, and the biggest heart.”

Tilley, for her part, introduced fans to her dog, Phoebe, back in November 2017. “Easily confused with a baby skunk, this precious puffball is my new Pomeranian BFF,” she wrote via her blog. “And seriously, who needs a man when you’ve got this lil cutie to come home to every day?”

Meanwhile, Kufrin revealed that she adopted her Corgi with Yrigoyen, 31, in August 2019. “World, meet Minno,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “Previously [known] as Pebbles, she is our pawfect little combo of two things that @gy_yrigoyen and I love most: Minnesota and Reno.”

Scroll down to see pics from Kufrin, Bristowe and Tilley’s puppy hangout.