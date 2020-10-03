Courtney Skippon and Brian de Saint Pern

During season 7 of Below Deck, Courtney and Brian had a fling to remember. Despite hitting some bumps in the road — Brian sent a text about their relationship status that seemed like a breakup message — the pair kissed and made up during the season finale. The duo didn’t however pursue a relationship once they got off the boat in Thailand, and Courtney revealed on the After Show in February 2020 that she blocked him after receiving “aggressive” and “venomous” messages.