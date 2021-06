Daniele Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux

The pair started a boatmance during season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Soares shared details about their connection, specifically the first time she knew she wanted to kiss Lanaux.

“I think when we were playing Truth or Dare and he said that he fancied me,” the stew revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April 2021. “I don’t know, it just made me look at him differently.”