Reuniting With J. Lo

Affleck admitted that he was somewhat hesitant to rekindle his romance with Lopez, 52, because of how much attention he knew it would garner. The pair, who were initially together from 2002 to 2004, started dating again in May.

“It crossed my mind for sure,” he told Stern of the spotlight on his relationship with the Grammy winner. “My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it. … My life affects them. Me and their mom are celebrities. That is hard. That is a cross to bear.”