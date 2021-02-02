Confessions

Ben Higgins’ Book Revelations: Biggest Takeaways About ’The Bachelor,’ His Past Struggles and More

Father Illnesses Ben Higgins Book Revelations
His Father’s Illnesses

When Higgins’ mother was pregnant with him, his dad, Dave Higgins, was diagnosed with stage four cancer. While he nearly died, Dave recovered. However, when Higgins was a junior in high school, Dave’s heart was enlarged as a “direct result” of his past cancer treatment.

“They didn’t expect him to survive,” he wrote. “Three times that year my father handed me a blue folder and told me it contained everything I needed to know in case he didn’t make it. The blue folder is now symbolic and a tangible reminder of the fragility of life. My dad still updates it at least once a year.”

 

