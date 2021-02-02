His Father’s Illnesses

When Higgins’ mother was pregnant with him, his dad, Dave Higgins, was diagnosed with stage four cancer. While he nearly died, Dave recovered. However, when Higgins was a junior in high school, Dave’s heart was enlarged as a “direct result” of his past cancer treatment.

“They didn’t expect him to survive,” he wrote. “Three times that year my father handed me a blue folder and told me it contained everything I needed to know in case he didn’t make it. The blue folder is now symbolic and a tangible reminder of the fragility of life. My dad still updates it at least once a year.”