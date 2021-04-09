Moving on! Bethenny Frankel is selling her Greenwich, Connecticut home for $3 million.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, April 9, that the colonial-style house is officially for sale. The Skinnygirl founder, 50, purchased the home last year and oversaw a ton of major renovations before putting it back on the market.

Listed by Jeffrey Jackson at Centric Property Group, the 4,700-square-foot house includes five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, three fireplaces and an outdoor pool. There’s also a huge walk-in closet complete with built-in shelving for handbags and shoes — one of Frankel’s own touches, according to an Us insider.

The reality star is hard at work on The Big Shot With Bethenny, a new unscripted competition series from HBO Max. In the eight-episode series, the New York native will search for a second-in-command to work with her at Skinnygirl. The show is the first project she’s undertaking as part of her production deal with Survivor executive producer Mark Burnett.

“Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible,” she said in a February 2020 statement about the show. “My mantra is to come from a place of ‘yes’ and to find and create the solution. I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me.”

Frankel previously worked with Burnett, the creator of The Apprentice, when she competed on the Martha Stewart edition of the reality competition in 2005. The chef finished the series in second place.

The I Suck at Relationships So You Don’t Have To author is also gearing up for her wedding to Paul Bernon. The pair confirmed their engagement in March 2021 after Frankel finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares daughter Bryn, 10.

Though the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast host told Extra last month that she’s “very excited” about her upcoming nuptials, she’s still in the location-choosing stage of planning. “I’m not sure,” she said when asked if she’s considering a ceremony in her hometown. “I mean, I love New York.”

The BStrong founder showed off her engagement ring while on vacation in Boca Raton, Florida, last month. “It’s very important to relax🏖, sleep😴, laugh🤣, love❤️, eat🍽 and heal💗,” she captioned an Instagram from the trip. “It regenerates us to create space for good ideas & a restored spirit to fuel us in work, family, philanthropy, and relationships.”

