Still friends outside the house! Big Brother alums Taylor Hale, Joseph Abdin and Matt Turner reunited for a weekend trip to Alberta, Canada.

“It was honestly so much fun. I love both of them, some of my closest friends,” Turner, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 27, adding that he’s planning to release a YouTube vlog of their adventures. “Since I have a background in videography, you already know I was on my journalism grind. I was trying to document a bunch of the two of them.”

The trio were all part of the Leftovers alliance on season 24 of the reality competition series. However, the Rug Shack owner voted to evict Abdin, 25, over Kyle Capener during the Dyre Fest twist. The attorney didn’t hold a grudge against his fellow CBS personality.

“I think Turner wanted to fly under the radar. … If he started fighting with me, it might show that he has loyalty to a [member of the] Leftover[s alliance]. … And he needed an opportunity to show that, you know, he can also go back in there and betray the people he was working with,” Abdin told Us after his August eviction from the game.

Now that the three friends are no longer pitted against each other in a game of social strategy, they’re enjoying their friendship.

“It was just a ton of funny moments cause traveling with them is so much fun,” Turner said of their recent vacation. “My boy Joseph put me onto eating just plain sliced bread, so you already know I was on the Joseph meal plan for the weekend,” he added with a laugh.

Abdin, for his part, told Us that the trip was a first for him. “I’ve never been to Canada, so I was so excited,” he said, adding that they “met a lot of passionate fans” during a meet and greet. “I did not expect to have that much love and support from Canada.”

Hale, 27, who became the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity season of Big Brother in September, echoed the Florida native’s sentiments. “It was so exciting to just interact with people that I’ve interacted with online,” she said. “I just didn’t expect how much love and impact people would say that we’ve had on their lives. There was a woman who beat cancer, just had a tumor removed, I believe she said two weeks before, and she still made sure that she came out to a club of all places to meet us and have conversations with us. … To just bring joy to somebody else by being a decent human being, it shows you how far being a kind person can go.”

The former Miss Michigan shared photos via Instagram from the group’s night out to a bar called The Back Alley. “Ask for the leather fit and you shall receive,” she captioned a Saturday, October 22, carousel of snaps of her rocking a leather top with one sleeve, a matching skirt and strappy stilettos.

In another post from the evening, Hale signed her name on a chalkboard wall of signatures. “Left a mark,” she captioned the clip. The personal stylist and Abdin sparked showmance rumors during their time in the Big Brother house and have spent a lot of time together since leaving the show.

“We are truly just taking everything day by day,” Abdin told Us during a joint interview with the Michigan native in September. “We do just naturally love and enjoy each other’s company. So, we won’t allow any pressure or anything to force something. But at the same time, you know, this is just like how it naturally occurs and we’re just going day by day and enjoying things, and getting a full picture, decompressing the whole situation.”

Hale added: “We’re having fun. We’re making sure we’re taking care of ourselves, but yeah, I’m not gonna let go of Joseph anytime soon.”

