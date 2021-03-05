Prince Charles’ Love Triangle With Diana and Camilla

The Prince of Wales married Diana in 1981, but things quickly took a turn for the royal couple. Diana was recorded allegedly admitting that she was “deeply in love with someone” who worked in the palace, and Charles later began having an affair with former girlfriend Camilla. In 1992, Charles and Diana officially announced their separation. Three years later, the Princess of Wales famously told the BBC that “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Her divorce from Charles was finalized in August 1996, one year before she tragically died in a car crash in Paris. Charles went on to marry Camilla in 2005.