Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Emotional Texts to Her Dad Thomas Markle Over Their Wedding Released

Two years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was plagued with family drama, the couple’s text messages to her father, Thomas Markle, have been released.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, April 20, the 35-year-old prince reached out to Thomas, 75, repeatedly after the former lighting director was caught staging photos with the paparazzi ahead of their May 2018 nuptials.

“Tom, it’s Harry and I’m going to call you right now. Please pick up, thank you,” one of the messages reads, per the docs.

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle has confirmed he will give evidence against his daughter, telling The Sun: "I'll see Meghan in court." Thomas, 75, is prepared to be a witness in the legal battle over a letter she wrote to him detailing her heartbreak at their rift.And he warned the Duchess of Sussex she is in for a bruising battle if she presses ahead with plans to sue a UK newspaper. He said: "I wish it hadn't come to this, but I will certainly testify against the things that have been said about me. The lies. "When me and Meghan end up in a courtroom together, it will be quite stunning for everybody." He also vowed that "everything will come out" should he face Meghan in court. And he blasted: "It will be emotional. I don't know how we will both accept it. "It would be the worst place to have to meet her and Harry — but it might come down to that because I will certainly testify against the things that have been said about me. The lies."
In a second text, Harry urged Thomas to stop speaking to the press about the situation.

“Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u,” Harry wrote. “U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Texts to Thomas Markle Released p
Thomas was set to walk Meghan, 38, down the aisle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at her wedding. Five days before the nuptials, he announced through TMZ that he would no longer attend, claiming he had a heart attack. Thomas’ interview came the day after the photos of him with the paparazzi surfaced.

Meghan confirmed he would no longer attend in a statement released by the palace. “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” she said on May 17, 2018. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support.”

Meghan also reached out to her dad through text at the time.

“I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts…” the Suits alum wrote, per TMZ. “Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond…Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I’m very sorry to hear you’re in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us… What hospital are you at?”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to send Thomas security, he refused, per the paperwork.

In the end, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was her only parent and family member at the wedding. Harry’s father, Prince Charles, walked her down the aisle.

