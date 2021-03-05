Prince William’s Affair Rumors

In 2019, the Duke of Cambridge was accused of having an affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who was a close friend of his wife, Duchess Kate. At the time, a source exclusively revealed that Kate wasn’t pleased when she caught wind of the “hurtful” rumors. However, the drama ended up changing the couple for the better.

“It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often,” the insider said of the pair, who tied the knot in April 2011. A separate source insisted that William and Kate were “still going strong” and “love each other dearly.”