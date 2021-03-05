Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book

Meghan’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, spilled plenty of alleged family secrets in her February 2021 memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1. “There’s a lot to learn — the good, the bad and the ugly,” the writer told Us exclusively more than three years after she announced her book plans. In the first installment, Samantha recalled her half-sibling’s “demanding” attitude as a teenager and last conversation with the former actress, claiming that Meghan “had changed” once she stepped into the royal spotlight.