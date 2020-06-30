Love Lives

Bachelor in Paradise’s Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Celebrate 1-Year Engagement Anniversary

By
Bachelor in Paradise Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Celebrate 1-Year Engagement Anniversary
 Courtesy of Dylan Barbour/Instagram
7
6 / 7

The City of Love

Godwin sat on Barbour’s lap in front of the Eiffel Tower during a September 2019 trip to Paris.

Back to top