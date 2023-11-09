Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are settling into married life, and their next step has been revamping their New York City apartment.

The couple, who tied the knot for a second time earlier this year, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about partnering with Homesense to create their perfect home.

“As newlyweds, we wanted to create a space that felt like home for both of us. Homesense made it so easy to find pieces that we both loved and that reflected our personal styles. We were able to create a space that is both stylish and functional — not to mention budget friendly,” Pitt shared with Us. “It’s been so fun to design our apartment together as a married couple. We’ve been able to play off of each other’s styles and creative decisions, and we’ve created a space that we both love.”

The change has allowed Amabile and Pitt to help merge their styles and attempt to declutter their living space.

“When I first moved in, we ended up repurposing a lot of Joe’s furniture as ‘our’ furniture. We are also very cluttered, which we’ve been realizing,” she added. “Living in NYC, we’re accustomed to not having a lot of space, so it was important that we find furniture that was sleek and stylish yet functional. Not only did we find a dresser that’s gorgeous and the perfect size for our space, but it actually has enough storage for both of us.”

Amabile, meanwhile, has had “so much fun” working with Pitt on the project to find a balance between new staples and old favorites, like a coffee table he “couldn’t live without.”

“We repurposed some items, including the coffee table,” he told Us. “And then Homesense allowed us to find new pieces that embody our shared taste and perfectly compliment the items we already had. It’s the home we already loved, just stepped up a notch to reflect our evolving style now that we’re entered this next chapter of our lives as a married couple.”

The pair met while filming season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged during the October 2021 finale — despite Amabile’s ex Kendall Long showing up on the beach. In March 2022, Amabile and Pitt announced their plans to move to New York City, and they surprised fans that October by announcing they tied the knot in a courthouse wedding. Their second ceremony was held in Charleston, South Carolina, in September.

As the duo show off their new home, Amabile and Pitt are also launching Homesense’ “Make Yourself At Homesense” activation. Homesense is inviting consumers to get personal and share their life changes at www.makeyourselfathomesense.com for an opportunity to win a $5,000 Homesense gift card, while two runners-up will each be awarded a $1,000 Homesense gift card to spend on furnishing and styling their space makeover.

Scroll down for photos from Amabile and Pitt’s revamped apartment: