May 2020

The Bachelor alum started dating the surfer in May 2020, one year after she was partnered with his mom at a wellness retreat. “His mom and I had gone on a retreat the previous year and were at, like, a spirituality, personal development retreat and we were accountability partners,” Nielson told Higgins and Iaconetti on a November 2020 episode of their “Almost Famous” podcast. “So I knew Katie, I loved her, I vibed so much with her and we knew each other from a mutual friend who was my high-performance coach.”