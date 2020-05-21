Megan Fox

Green and Fox began dating in 2004 and got engaged in November 2006. The pair briefly broke up in February 2009 before marrying in June 2010. Us Weekly exclusively reported in August 2015 that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star separated from the Wedding Band alum, but they were officially back together by June 2016. Though she filed for divorce in August 2015, she requested to dismiss the case in August 2019.

The Happy Endings alum later confirmed in May 2020 that he and Fox split again at the end of 2019.

In the midst of their relationship ups and downs, they welcomed son Noah in September 2012, son Bodhi in February 2014 and son Journey in August 2016.