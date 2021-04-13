Gemma Jones (Pamela Jones)

Also known for her portrayal of Poppy Pomfrey in Harry Potter, Jones hilariously portrayed Bridget’s mother over the course of the franchise. Through the years, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art alum has acted in a number of film and television roles, including 2010’s You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, 2017’s Diana and I, 2019’s Rocketman and, most recently, the 2020 historical drama Gentleman Jack. She also played Penelope Carter in one episode of season 4 of The Crown.