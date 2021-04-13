Hugh Grant (Daniel Cleaver)

Charming and mischievous! Grant stuck with the rom-coms in the early 2000s, starring in 2002’s Two Weeks Notice with Sandra Bullock and 2003’s Love Actually alongside his old costar Firth. In 2007, he worked with Drew Barrymore on Music and Lyrics.

More recently, the actor starred in the HBO miniseries The Undoing, which premiered in October 2020.

Grant married television producer Anna Eberstein in May 2018. The pair share three children. Eberstein is also stepmother to her husband’s other two children, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.