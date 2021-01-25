Everything Bridget Moynahan Has Said About Relationship With Ex Tom Brady

Media Frenzy

In the aftermath of her breakup and giving birth to Jack, Moynahan “barely left” her house. “Having a baby should have been the most joyous time of my life, but instead I felt assaulted,” she wrote in her 2019 book Our Shoes, Our Selves. “It’s unnerving to be followed and stalked like that, especially during such an emotionally vulnerable time. … I became reclusive for a bit. I became wildly private. I shared little and only with a select few.”

As she worked through her split from Brady, Moynahan reached for a pair of black leather Miu Miu motorcycle boots to help “give me back some of the confidence and strength that I had lost.”