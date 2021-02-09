February 2021

Asghari spoke out to defend the singer after a New York Times documentary took a closer look at her life and career amid her legal battle to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari wrote via his Instagram Stories on February 9. “In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

His comment came a day after he gave a statement to People amid social media speculation about Spears, saying that he has “always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.”

“I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together,” the actor added.