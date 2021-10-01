Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears is celebrating her recent conservatorship hearing win by baring it all on Instagram — quite literally.

One day after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate after 13 years, the 39-year-old pop star shared a series of nude photos that were censored to comply with the photo app’s community guidelines.

“Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody 😉💋🙊 !!!!” the “Toxic” singer captioned the Thursday, September 30, social media upload. “Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves 😂😂😬😬 !!!”

The images were posted while the Crossroads star was on holiday with fiancé Sam Asghari, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. The hearing “was a very important day for Britney,” the source told Us, adding that Britney was “surprised by Sam with a vacation” amid her conservatorship battle.

The couple, who started dating in 2016, announced their engagement last month. “I can’t f–king believe it,” the Mickey Mouse Club alum, who shares sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, captioned her September 12 Instagram reveal.

News of the proposal came three months after the Grammy winner said she hoped to take the next steps in her relationship with Asghari, 27, during a June court hearing.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the How I Met Your Mother alum said in her first public statement about her conservatorship since it began in 2008. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” adding, “This so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

However, their recent engagement wasn’t the thing the pair were celebrating while on their getaway. Us confirmed on Wednesday, September 29, that a judge suspended Jamie, 69, from his role as conservator at the request of Britney and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart. The ruling came after both parties’ lawyers argued about the claims made in various documentaries about Britney’s team allegedly tracking and monitoring her phone. John Zabel was appointed as her temporary conservator until the end of the year.

Jamie, who had filed to officially step down as conservator on September 12, called his conservatorship suspension a “loss” in a lengthy statement through his lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen. A source told Us that Jamie ”was prepared for the ruling, but nonetheless is extremely disheartened and his biggest concern remains his daughter.”

Following the judge’s ruling, the “Lucky” singer posted a video of her flying in a prop plane. “On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!!” she wrote.

