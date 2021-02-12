Exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake: A Timeline of Their Ups and Downs By Sarah Hearon February 12, 2021 Shutterstock 12 2 / 12 1999 The twosome went public with their romance in 1999. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News