2002

Timberlake and Spears split in 2002 and reports subsequently surfaced that she was unfaithful to him.

When asked about cheating rumors by Walters at the time, Timberlake said, “We’re not perfect. I don’t judge anybody. It’s just young love. It’s just young love. It was a very intense relationship, that’s for sure.”

During the same interview, Timberlake performed a song called “Horrible Woman,” which included the lyrics “So, you had your chance to be my lover / I guess you needed something more undercover / And you know that ain’t cool / So let’s skip the drama, call your momma.”