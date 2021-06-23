Wanting a Family

The star noted that she wants to grow her family but hasn’t been allowed.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she explained. “I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”