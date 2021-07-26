News

5 Things to Know About Britney Spears' Conservatorship Pick Jason Rubin
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
3. He Specializes in Forensic Financial and Accounting Services

Britney’s potential new conservator has practiced forensic accounting and has been a consulting expert since 1993. “I [have] participated in hundreds of forensic investigations and litigation support engagements and when necessary been designated and testified as an expert witness,” he wrote via his LinkedIn profile. “My experience consists of complex matters involving securities litigation, criminal, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy, fiduciary and trust litigation, family law, employment law, insured reimbursement of claimed losses and other general civil complex litigation.”

