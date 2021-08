1. She’s a Two-Time CrossFit Games Champion

Davíðsdóttir is one of two competitors to win the Games twice — in 2015 and 2016, respectively — and be crowned the “Fittest Woman on Earth.” The former track athlete first competed in the 2012 championships where she placed 30th after less than a year of training, according to her CrossFit Games biography. She has continued to train, noting that she “loves a good competition” via YouTube in October 2020.