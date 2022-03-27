Buzzzz-O-Meter: Drew Barrymore-Approved Robes, Wide Leg Jeans and More

A-listers love to relax! Drew Barrymore, Nina Dobrev and more have been raving about what they use to unwind.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, went on a Costa Rican vacation with Olympian Shaun White earlier this month. Dobrev and the newly retired athlete, who have been dating since February 2020, wore matching Fendi bathing suits as they soaked up the sun at the Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection. When they weren’t sharing loved-up snaps from their vacay on Instagram, Dobrev and White, 35, took time to unwind at THE WELL Spa, which also has locations in New York and Connecticut.

“Costa Rica looks good on you😍,” White commented on his girlfriend’s post featuring their travel photos earlier this month.

Not everyone can jet off to another country when they want to unwind. After filming The Drew Barrymore Show, the host, 47, likes to kick back and relax at home in a Heidi Carey robe. The 100 percent cotton robes feature fun patterns in a variety of styles, from short to classic to kimono.

Those aren’t the only items helping Hollywood take a load off. Scroll down to see everything that Hollywood is buzzing about this week: