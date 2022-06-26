Time to kick back! Hollywood is buzzing about how they’re relaxing this summer.

Laughter is the best medicine, and audiences are finding plenty of reasons to giggle during POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Julianne Hough made her Broadway debut in this show alongside Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams. The play, written by Selina Fillinger, follows the women helping the president through a crisis and runs through August 14 at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

If the Great White Way is too far away, Hough still has fans covered with a different way to unwind — wine. The Dancing With the Stars alum teamed up with BFF Nina Dobrev to make Fresh Vine Wine, premium low-carb, low-calorie vino. The rosé is perfect for summer.

Those who relax by getting an endorphin-rush can hit up Rise Nation from celeb trainer Jason Walsh, who has worked with Brie Larson, Matt Damon, Emma Stone and more A-listers. The climbing routines provide a full-body, high-intensity but low-impact workout.

