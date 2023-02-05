They’re so golden! With all the glitz and the glamour that comes with being Hollywood’s elite, celebrities make sure to take advantage of every aspect of the sweet life.

Even the bitterly cold winter months can’t keep NBA star Dwyane Wade and pop icon Anitta from slaying the fashion game. Both stars to bundle up in Moschino’s logo-print puffer jacket, which retails at a celeb-friendly price tag of just under $2,000.

If a coat from the Italian luxury brand isn’t enough, jet set like the stars and actually travel to Italy. Celebs love the wellness retreat at the Ranch Italy, the Ranch Malibu’s first international location.

Though Harry Styles won’t arrive in Italy until the final date of his Love on Tour run in July, fans can keep up with him through the audio guest book Fétefone, where devoted followers can leave personalized messages to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28. Fans can even take a page from the Don’t Worry Darling actor’s book and purchase the messaging services themselves — for just under $400.

Keep scrolling to see more of what celebs are buzzing about this week, including a TikTok jalapeño hot sauce and CBD drops.