Whether you’re looking for a cozy evening in or a night out on the town, these star faves will have you indulging like Rihanna, sipping like Ryan Phillippe and partying like Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

When she’s not rocking out on stage, the “Diamonds” singer, 34 — who is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show — goes just as hard in her fight for environmental issues. To help combat climate change with a sweet treat, look no further than cult favorite ice cream brand Madison Brown, which has partnered with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (named after her grandparents) to create a Neapolitan flavor in support of climate justice initiatives.

If you want to be dazzled by the bright lights of New York City, head to Silver Lining at the Moxy Lower East Side hotel, a new piano lounge frequented by Pattinson, 36, and Waterhouse, 31. The pair, who have been dating since 2018, certainly know all the hottest spots around town. Pregame for the night with a sip of Phillippe’s go-to El Cristiano Ultra Premium Tequila and make sure to stuff some Rescue Flats in your bag (a Madelaine Petsch fave) for when those heels get too heavy.

Keep scrolling to see more of what the stars are buzzing about this week, including a coffee table book — with a contribution by Paris Hilton — that’s a must-have for anyone mane-obsessed: