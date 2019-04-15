Something in the desert air! Cardi B and Offset looked so in love while performing at a Coachella Valley Music and Arts party in Indio, California, on Sunday, April 14.

The 26-year-old rapper surprised REVOLVEfestival attendees by taking the stage for Offset’s last song on Sunday night. The couple shared a sweet kiss during their performance of “Clout.”

Cardi B and Offset, who share 9-month-old daughter Kulture, secretly wed in September 2017. While the “I Like It” rapper told her Instagram followers in December 2018 that the twosome had split, it was only a matter of weeks before they were spotted together again. Following a trip to Puerto Rico in January, the Migos rapper joined his wife on stage as she accepted the award for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys.

“Husband, thank you. Nah, seriously he was like, ‘You want to do this album, girl,’” Cardi said at the ceremony on February 10. “‘You going to have this baby and we going to make this album.’ Thank you so much, everybody.”

Later that month, Offset revealed on The Breakfast Club that the twosome have worked on their relationship in marriage counseling. “[We’re] working through it,” he said. “Gotta work … don’t stop … we’re young, man.”

More recently, the duo were “all over each other” during a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per a source.

“They are very clearly on the road to reconciliation,” the source told Us on March 8. “Offset came off stage to a swarm of fans, ignored them all and went straight into Cardi’s arms, and laid a kiss on her.”

