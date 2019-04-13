She’s back! Selena Gomez made her glorious return to the stage with a surprise performance at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The 26-year-old singer hit the music hotspot with Cardi B, DJ Snake and Ozuna on Friday, April 12, in Indio, California. The foursome sang their single “Taki Taki” during the 32-year-old DJ’s set.

Gomez sported a white oversized suit with lace and ruffle accents. She wore her long hair down with waves and a single braid. The Disney Channel alum appeared to be in good spirits as she got her first-ever Coachella performance under her belt.

Cardi, 26, shared a snap of herself, the “Back to You” songstress and DJ Snake on her Instagram Story. “Coachella and I love them,” the rapper captioned the shot.

Gomez was last onstage with pal Taylor Swift in May 2018 when she made a special appearance at the 29-year-old pop star’s Reputation tour show in Pasadena, California.

Us Weekly confirmed in October of last year that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum sought mental health treatment at an East Coast psychiatric facility after being hospitalized twice. She reportedly suffered an “emotional breakdown” in the wake of “an alarmingly low white blood cell count” following her 2017 kidney transplant.

The actress was spotted in December 2018 for the first time since she completed treatment. “Selena is definitely in a healthier place than she was a few months ago,” a source told Us at the time. “It took lots of energy, focus and therapy to get over that particular hump in her life.”

Gomez checked in with her fans in January. “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” she wrote via Instagram. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of.”

She added: “Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

Scroll to see photos from Gomez’s stellar Coachella performance!