Selena Gomez Sings About Her Anxiety Battle on New Track With Julia Michaels

She’s back! Selena Gomez sings about mental health struggles in a new song with Julia Michaels titled “Anxiety,” released on Thursday, January 24.

“I’ve always wanted to be one of those people in the room that says something and everyone puts their hand up / Like, if you’re sad, put your hand up,” Gomez sings in the track. “Feel like I’m always apologizing for feeling / Like I’m out of my mind when I’m doing just fine.”

The Disney alum, who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, also references some unnamed exes in the song. “And my exes will say that I’m hard to deal with / And I admit it,” she sings.

In the chorus of the track, Gomez and Michaels reference taking medication for their struggles.

“But all my friends they don’t know, what it’s like, what it’s like / They don’t understand why, I can’t sleep through the night,” the lyrics read. “And I thought that I could take something to fix it / Damn I wish it, I wish it was that simple, ah, ah.”

Shortly after the tune was released, Gomez opened up about “Anxiety” via Instagram.

“My sweet soul sister. Julia you have been a huge part of my life. You have taught me how to have courage when I have self doubt,” she wrote alongside a photo herself and Michaels backstage at the 2017 American Music Awards. “This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too. You’re never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed and I really hope you guys like it!”

Gomez, who has been open about her mental health in the past, sought treatment in October 2018. Two months later, the “Back to You” singer was spotted in Big Bear Lake, California, for the first time since going to a psychiatric facility. She thanked her fans for their support on January 14.

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming,” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

A source told Us in December that Gomez is “in a healthier place” post-treatment: “It took lots of energy, focus and therapy to get over that particular hump in her life.”

