Cardi B and Offset Were ‘All Over Each Other’ During Cabo San Lucas Getaway

Hot and heavy! Cardi B and Offset were “very clearly on the road to reconciliation” during their vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“[They] were pretty much all over each other,” the source says, noting they were “oblivious to their surroundings.”

The twosome traveled to Mexico for Migos’ concert at ME Cabo on Monday, March 4. They were spotted leaving their trip on Wednesday, March 6.

During the show, Cardi “was twerking on the side of stage, dancing to every one of the songs Migos performed,” the source tells Us. “Offset came off stage to a swarm of fans, ignored them all and went straight into Cardi’s arms, and laid a kiss on her.”

Cardi, 26, and Offset, 27, who share 7-month-old daughter Kulture, secretly tied the knot in September 2017. Three months ago, however, the “I Like It” rapper revealed the pair split during an Instagram Live with fans in December 2018.

It was only a matter of time before the duo were spotted together again. Following a Puerto Rican vacation in January, the duo walked the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10. Cardi also gushed about her husband during her acceptance speech for Best Rap Album after he joined her on stage.

“Husband, thank you. Nah, seriously he was like, ‘You want to do this album, girl,’” she said. “‘You going to have this baby and we going to make this album.’ Thank you so much, everybody.”

Offset later revealed that he and Cardi have done marriage counseling.

“You gotta go through steps and different things so we can grow,” the rapper said on The Breakfast Club on February 27. “Look, marriage counseling look cooler … not on the TV, though; real behind-the-scenes getting to know each other … getting to know who you’re with and appreciate them all the way around.”

He added: “[We’re] working through it. Gotta work … don’t stop … we’re young, man.”

