‘Do I Believe in Second Chances?’

“I believe in second chances when behind the second chance is a person actually wanting to change and saying, ‘I messed up, I’m willing to do anything possible to help this situation.’ I believe in those second chances,” she said. “I don’t believe in second chances that are, like, half-assed second chances that are like, ‘I’m in 35 percent.’ No, you’re in 100 percent or you’re out 100 percent.”