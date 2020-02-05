Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Hillary Clinton and more stars shared their divided thoughts on President Donald Trump’s acquittal after he was impeached.

The Senate voted on Wednesday, February 5, 48-52 on abuse of power and 47-53 on obstruction of Congress. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to declare Trump, 73, guilty, marking the first time in history that a senator voted against a member of his own party in an impeachment trial.

However, the move did not quell the Republicans’ 53-47 Senate majority over the Democrats. The articles of impeachment needed a two-thirds majority for Trump to be impeached by the sector of Congress.

The House of Representatives, which is made up of more Democrats than Republicans, previously impeached the former reality star in December 2019. For the action to move forward, the Senate also had to impeach the president.

Trump became the third president to be impeached in U.S. history, following Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Richard Nixon, for his part, resigned from office in 1974 before the House could make a ruling on his case.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum, who has been campaigning for re-election amid the criminal proceedings, reacted to the news of his acquittal via Twitter on Wednesday. “I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!” he wrote.

Vice President Mike Pence, for his part, posted a simple response. “PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted, adding a United States flag emoji.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren used the opportunity to encourage her base. “Donald Trump pressured a foreign government to interfere in our election. He undermined our diplomatic relationships and put our national security at risk. He exploits our government for his personal gain—and Republicans just voted to protect him,” she wrote via Twitter. “These are hard times. People are frustrated and angry­—but we must not be discouraged. Now more than ever, we must choose courage and hope over fear. Now is our moment to fight back. We have defeated corruption before, and we will do it again.”

She added: “We can defeat Donald Trump and root out corruption in Washington. We can defeat his hate and bigotry, and build a country of our best values. We can make sure our country works for everyone, not just his wealthy, well-connected cronies. And we can only do it together.”

Scroll to see more reactions to Trump’s acquittal.