James Franco

Franco helped a teenage fan mend a broken heart in October 2013 when he gave a pep talk to newly dumped Greta Pasqua — the broken-hearted daughter of a homeowner who had lent his digs out for a photo shoot The Disaster Artist star had been booked for. Franco also snapped a pic with Pasqua and encouraged her to post it on social media to get back at her ex. “He said, ‘Post it on Facebook and tell him to eat his heart out!'” a source told Us Weekly at the time.