Lorde

In October 2016, Lorde helped a family of strangers make repairs to their leaky home in Auckland, New Zealand, with a generous GoFundMe donation. The family’s home had been set up with high gates, safety-glass barricading and window safety locks to care for an autistic 10-year-old named Rheegan. Lorde (real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor), donated $10,000 to the family, writing, “Sending best wishes and love to you and your parents, Rhee.”