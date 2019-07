Tom Hanks

It’s not uncommon for celebs to allow their fans to propose to one another onstage, but Hanks took things to a whole new level in November 2017, when he actually popped the question for his fan at a discussion for the Big actor’s book, Uncommon Type. “Here’s Ryan’s question, and it’s for Nikki Young,” Hank read to the crowd. “Nikki, will you marry me?”