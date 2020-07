Alex Pullin

The three-time Olympic snowboarder died in a spear fishing accident on July 8, according to a statement shared on the official Instagram of the Snow Australia sports organization. “Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family, as well as his team mates and support staff,” the statement read, noting that the sports world was “shocked and saddened” by Pullin’s passing. “Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed.”