Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

B. Smith

The lifestyle guru and restaurateur died on February 22 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, her family announced in a statement. She was 70. “It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith,” Smith’s husband, Dan Gasby, wrote in an emotional Facebook post. “Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time. Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile.”